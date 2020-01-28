9-year-old Florida boy allegedly stabbed 5-year-old sister multiple times while shouting 'die, die'

OCALA, Fla. (WLS) -- A nine-year-old boy in Florida is charged with attempted murder, after allegedly stabbing his 5-year-old sister multiple times in the back.

The incident happened on Monday at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments in Ocala.

As WESH reports, the children's mother told police she left the kids alone for about ten minutes to check the mail and get them candy from a neighbor.

In the arrest affidavit, detectives say the boy claimed he'd been thinking about killing his sister for two days.

He told them he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and that during the attack he began shouting "die, die".

The boy's mother returned and grabbed the knife from him, said police.

His sister was alert and able to communicate when she was airlifted to the hospital, police said.

On Tuesday, a judge in the case ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the boy and told him he would be held in secure detention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridachild stabbingchild injuredbrother chargedstabbingchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby, 1, shot in head in Uptown
Chicago museum free days for Illinois residents in February
Couple busted with more than $4M worth of meth during traffic stop
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Twin engine plane crashes behind home near Springfield Airport, officials say
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Show More
Trump's lawyers argue against relevancy of Bolton testimony
Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval pleads guilty to corruption charges
Why did Kobe Bryant's chopper crash? Expert weighs in here
Coronavirus: How it spreads
Who is 49ers quarterback Jimmy G?
More TOP STORIES News