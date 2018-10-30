'Boy Meets World' actor who played Mr. Feeny, 91-year-old William Daniels, foils attempted burglary

EMBED </>More Videos

A 91-year-old actor known for his role on "Boy Meets World" foiled an attempted burglary at his home in the San Fernando Valley.

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
A 91-year-old actor known for his role on the popular TV series "Boy Meets World" foiled an attempted burglary at his home in the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

William Daniels, who portrayed the teacher George Feeny on the 1990s show, was at his house with his 89-year-old wife, Bonnie Bartlett, Saturday evening when the incident began.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the would-be intruder forced open a back door, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday. Daniels quickly reacted, turning on lights in the house.

"Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded," the "St. Elsewhere" actor's publicist said in a statement to ABC7. "They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern."

LAPD investigators do not believe the couple was targeted.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Actor Will Friedle, one of Daniels' "Boy Meets World" co-stars, took to social media after learning of the incident.

"Don't ever mess with Mr. Feeny! #LoveYouBillAndBonnie," Friedle tweeted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
actoru.s. & worldburglaryentertainmentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop
Neuqua Valley High School evacuated due to threat
James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in West Virginia prison
14th Amendment: Trump plans to order end of birthright citizenship
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted after leaving dead, mutilated cat at grocery store
Chicago's official Christmas tree selected
Country Club Hills firefighter wins discrimination, sexual harassment lawsuit
3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting in court Tuesday
Show More
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Man dragged several blocks by car in fatal East Chatham hit-and-run
Man accused of burglarizing home of Jayme Closs on morning of parents' funeral
More News