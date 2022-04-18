Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out Part 2

In this Branching Out episode, follow along as Ginger Zee and her family meet the farmers behind Apricot Lane Farms (also known as "The Biggest Little Farm") and learn more about a new eco-friendly farming movement.
To celebrate Earth Day with National Geographic, ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron take their family on a high energy, eco-friendly road trip. From treetops to forests and oceans to farms, they connect with National Geographic Explorers to learn about solutions to help protect our planet and create a greener future.
The series, produced by ABC Localish, captures the science and exploration of a family going out on a limb to explore and restore our ever-changing world.
Watch more at https://bit.ly/NGBranchingOut.
