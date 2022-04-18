earth day

Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out Part 2

EMBED <>More Videos

Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out

In this Branching Out episode, follow along as Ginger Zee and her family meet the farmers behind Apricot Lane Farms (also known as "The Biggest Little Farm") and learn more about a new eco-friendly farming movement.

To celebrate Earth Day with National Geographic, ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron take their family on a high energy, eco-friendly road trip. From treetops to forests and oceans to farms, they connect with National Geographic Explorers to learn about solutions to help protect our planet and create a greener future.

The series, produced by ABC Localish, captures the science and exploration of a family going out on a limb to explore and restore our ever-changing world.

Watch more at https://bit.ly/NGBranchingOut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfloridaplanet possibleearth daynatureearth monthclimate changefarminglocalish
RELATED
Branching Out: Into the Forests
EARTH DAY
Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out
Branching Out: Into the Forests
New public art project brings natural beauty to urban space in Loop
'Future of Forests': A look at Earth's tree loss, how we can save them
TOP STORIES
River North hotel guest exchanges gunfire with would-be robber: CPD
Illinois reports 1,303 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Abortion training under threat for med students, residents
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Woman pleads guilty to hiding baby's death after body found in bag
Show More
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
FL rejects new math books, citing critical race theory among reasons
MLB White Sox today: Game against Cleveland postponed
5-month-old boy missing from South Bend
16 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
More TOP STORIES News