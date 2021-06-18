Kids dive for cover in brazen broad daylight shooting caught on video

EMBED <>More Videos

Kids dive for cover in Bronx shooting

BRONX, NEW YORK CITY -- A 24-year-old was shot by a suspect who opened fire inches away from children diving for safety in the Bronx, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday in front of 1551 Sheridan Ave. The children, a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother, miraculously avoided being shot as the gunman opened fire on his intended target, the 24-year-old man.

The victim was struck in the leg and back and taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

After the shooting, the suspect got on a scooter with a second person and both got away northbound on Sheridan Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcrimegun violenceshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man critically hurt in Gold Coast shooting during attempted carjacking: CPD
Chicago sued owner of home where mass shooting took place, seeking security
IL reports 102 COVID cases, 13 deaths
Chicago weather: Severe threat continues after high winds, heavy rain
Biden to announce 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
Glen Ellyn homeowners battle insurance over $300K water damage claim
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
Show More
IL vaccine lottery to offer $10M in cash prizes, scholarships
FBI increases reward for info on suspect in Jaslyn Adams' Chicago shooting death
'Cave syndrome': What is it and how to combat it
Teen gets 3rd shot after expired vaccine dose
Evacuation order lifted after Rockton Chemtool fire
More TOP STORIES News