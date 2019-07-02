Burbank teacher charged with sex assault, soliciting child porn from 2 students

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's office said a private school teacher in southwest suburban Burbank has been charged with sexual assault and soliciting child pornography in connection to incidents with two of her students.Police said 49-year-old Shannon Griffin was arrested on Monday after a month-long investigation. Griffin allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with an underage student at the John Baptist School where she taught, and allegedly both sent nude photos and video to that same student and another underage student at the school, as well as allegedly requesting nude photos from the students.Police said the inappropriate conduct began in 2013 and continued until March of 2019.Griffin is charged with five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of solicitation of child pornography, one count of distribution of harmful materials and one count of grooming. She is due in bond court Wednesday.The Sheriff's Office said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information should call 708-865-4720.