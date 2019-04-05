beyonce

Reebok disputes report that Beyoncé walked away from talks over diversity concerns

Beyoncé reportedly walked away from talks with Reebok over diversity concerns before signing with Adidas. Reebok called the reports "categorically false."

Beyoncé has announced a new collaboration: a creative partnership with Adidas.

The pop star announced Thursday she will develop new footwear and apparel for the brand. Beyoncé is also planning to re-launch her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, with Adidas.

The Grammy-winning superstar said in a statement that she and the company "share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business." She called the collaboration "the partnership of a lifetime for me."

While shopping around for a home for her line, Beyoncé reportedly walked away from a potential deal with Reebok over concerns about the diversity of the team that would be working on her line.

"She said, 'Nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color and where I'm from and what I want to do.' She took a step back and left, and [the Reebok deal] did not come to terms," ESPN writer Nick DePaula reported Thursday on "The Jump."



Reebok said in a statement that DePaula's report was "categorically false," adding that "discussions with Beyoncé and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting."

Under Armour and Jordan were also in talks with Beyoncé at one point, according to DePaula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
