Business

Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NEW YORK -- Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The privately held company based in Los Angeles says it will close up to 178 stores. The company once had more than 800 stores in 57 countries.

Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA in a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 and, along with other so-called fast fashion chains like H&M and Zara, rode a wave of popularity among young customers that took off in the mid-1990s. But over the last year or so, fast fashion has fallen out of style.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessforever 21bankruptcyu.s. & worldstore closingretailshopping
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with terrorism allegedly scouted Woodfield Mall before SUV attack
Cubs announce Maddon won't return as team's manager: ESPN
Man shot in face while driving in Humboldt Park, police search for suspects
Bears defeat Vikings, Trubisky injures shoulder
Flash flooding possible in Chicago as suburbs recover from heavy rains
U of C Medical Center nurses to return to bargaining table after strike
4 teens charged in I-80/94 shooting in Indiana
Show More
Indoor kids gym offers inclusive space to play
NYPD officer, suspect killed in violent struggle
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, showers early Sunday night
Ill. law protecting job applicants' salary history takes effect Sunday
Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video
More TOP STORIES News