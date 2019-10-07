How to deal with different types of bosses

Bosses Day is coming up next week, giving us an opportunity to celebrate their leadership - but not all bosses are as pleasant to work with as we'd hope.
Senior director at the LaSalle Network, Jessica Schaeffer, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about the different types of bosses and how to deal with them.
Schaeffer said everyone's work styles are different and so can be their management styles. She also said "bad bosses" look different to everyone.
Different types of bosses:
Micromanager boss: Oversees every task you do, are on top of you for every single deadline and want you to be held accountable for all of those things.
M.I.A. boss: Missing in action, meaning they could work remote or they could travel a lot. They are not physically sitting next to you every day.
Egomaniac boss: Someone who likes to take credit for you work.
Mean boss: Demeaning or demoralizing.
Schaeffer said dealing with any one of these types of bosses can make work difficult or even get personal in some situations.
She suggests to look at the situation and decide if it is worth staying with the company, or if it can be handled by going to HR or another manager.
For more on Schaeffer's suggestions dealing with each type of boss, watch her interview.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News