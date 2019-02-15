BUSINESS

Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says

EMBED </>More Videos

Payless ShoeSource may be getting ready to close more than 2,000 stores. Going-out-of-business sales could start as soon as next week. (KGO-TV)

Payless ShoeSource may be getting ready to close more than 2,000 stores.

Reuters reports the retailer plans to file for bankruptcy later this month. Going-out-of-business sales could start as soon as next week.

RELATED: Payless pranks customers by getting them to buy its shoes at designer prices

Payless has been trying to find a new buyer. A group of creditors saved Payless in 2017, the last time the company filed for bankruptcy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessshoesshoppingu.s. & worldbankruptcy
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Google expanding finance division in Chicago
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NY
How you can own a comic book store for FREE
Barbie introduces dolls with wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Shooting, large police presence reported in Aurora, Kane County Sheriff says
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Allred concerned client may be on R. Kelly tape
Big Ed's BBQ: Baby-back ribs, tips and burnt ends
Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
Kaepernick, Reid settle collusion lawsuits with NFL
Bodycam video released after woman says rifles pointed at boy, 6
Functionality, safety and fun prominent at Chicago Auto Show
Show More
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
Man admits to murder of teen cousin, stabbed 160 times
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
More News