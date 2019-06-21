I-Team

Snail mail: Congressman vows city-wide change following recent Graceland Annex report

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It could be an important bill, a wedding invitation or that check you've been waiting on in the mail. Complaints of delayed or delivered late snail mail has become a problem with the U.S. Postal service in the Chicago area.

A recent Inspector General's report of one district uncovered more issues and now a U.S. Representative said that report is prompting city-wide change.

"They went to one station and found horrible practices, miss delivered mail, late mail, mail that's not delivered, and probably what's worse is misrepresentations and lies about the quality of that service," Representative Mike Quigley said.

The Audit Report focused on the Graceland Annex in the North Center neighborhood, but Rep. Quigley said the issues aren't isolated. The I-Team also uncovered delays in previous reports.

RELATED: I-Team: Snail mail getting slower?
EMBED More News Videos

The I-Team is tracking slow and unreliable mail service and putting the U.S. Postal Service to the test.



"I get complaints throughout the district, you talk to my colleagues from Chicago, other congressmen, and they'll you the same thing," Rep. Quigley said.

Findings of the audit include:

  • Mail not being delivered due to a shortage of full-time clerks and city letter carriers- and lack of replacements for sick employees

  • Management failing to report delayed mail

  • 50 percent of mail carriers were still on the street after 6 p.m.


    • The report found that carriers marked some packages as "attempted-no access," meaning that recipient wasn't reachable, however GPS used by investigators revealed that carriers didn't bother to go to the drop off sites.

    Rep. Quigley said he met with postal officials who told him action would be taken system wide, especially after he said they told him that Chicago had ranked worst in the nation for delivery after 5 p.m.

    "The reforms they started to put into place when we asked for this report, we are now in the top two thirds, so we've moved up about 20 spaces," Rep. Quigley said. "We'll take any improvement we can but we recognize that it's our job to maintain this pace."

    Rep. Quigley also said the post office will now do away with "auxiliary routes," also known as shared or leftover routes located in small areas or dead end streets.

    The USPS told the I-Team there would be operational and personnel changes at the Graceland Annex, including more employees, adding that it strives to improve service in Chicago and nationwide.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    businesschicagogracelandi teammailmandelivery serviceusps
    Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    I-TEAM
    Feds to appeal sentence for suburban terror plotter
    ITT Tech students eligible for loan relief in new settlement
    39 million Americans can't afford to vacation: report
    Scammers targeting Medicare beneficiaries in genetic testing fraud scheme
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Feds announced sweeping indictment of Latin Dragon gang members
    Brendt Christensen Trial: Ex-wife testifies about day U of I student disappeared
    Second man charged in shooting death of River North nightclub security guard
    Judge orders special prosecutor to review Jussie Smollett case
    No bond for man charged in fatal shooting inside NW Side Walgreens
    Lake Co. ethylene oxide results released as Pritzker signs law cracking down on emissions
    Boy, 12, dies after fall from rock wall at trampoline park
    Show More
    Video shows kids chase mom's SUV when 3-year-old hit and killed
    Police promote public safety initiative for busy weekend
    Altering travel to the Dominican Republic: What you need to know
    Researchers say younger generations growing 'phone horns' due to constant phone use
    Floating water park returns to Lake Michigan for summer
    More TOP STORIES News