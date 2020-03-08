Business

Elk Grove Village brewery celebrates International Women's Day with Lizzo inspired beer

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A brewery in the northwest suburbs is celebrating International Women's day with a special beer inspired by Grammy-Award Winning Artist Lizzo.

The women of Mikerphone Brewing in Elk Grove Village crafted "Drippin' So Much Sauce" based on Lizzo's hit single, "Juice."

The brewery said the new beer is a double dry-hopped double IPA with Citra, El Dorado, and Sabro Hops (8.0 abv).

"Drippin' So Much Sauce" debuts Sunday on tap and in 4-packs at Mikerphone Brewing.

A portion of the can sales will be donated to WINGS Program, an organization that provides support for survivors of domestic violence.

Mikerphone Brewing is located at 121 Garlisch Dr. in Elk Grove Village.

The brewery is open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday; 3 - 10 p.m. Monday - Wednesday; 12 - 10 p.m. Thursday - Friday; and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information visit, www.mikerphonebrewing.com.
