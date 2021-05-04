Business

Taelor, men's rental clothing start-up competing for $100K-prize

EMBED <>More Videos

Taelor, men's rental clothing start-up competing for $100K-prize

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local fashion start up is competing for a $100,000 prize.

Taelor allows men to rent their clothes instead of buying them to help save time and the environment.

"Our goal is to provide individuals with stylish, everyday menswear. We believe that every day is an opportunity to look good and feel confident," said Cheng, founder and CEO of Taelor, who also teaches at Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and Integrated Marketing Communications.

The Alumni New Venture Challenge is a competition for University of Chicago alumni to showcase their early-stage ventures.

Taelor will be competing against start-ups from six other regions of the world in the final competition on May 6.

People can watch the competition live at polsky.uchicago.edu/livestreams.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstartupcompetitionclothingfashionmen's clothing
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,211 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Chicago Auto Show returning this summer
South Side teacher surprised with Golden Apple award
LIVE: Gary mayor updates investigation into rash of fires over weekend
No crimes reported by Chicago police after 86% of ShotSpotter gunfire alerts
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
18-year-old critically wounded in Westchester shooting
Show More
Watch: Boy unhurt after taking 'ride' on airport conveyor belt,
IN reports 824 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order updated with Ind. to orange tier
Parents want answers after ex-Lockport teacher charged with sex crimes
Asian woman hit in the head with hammer while walking in NYC
More TOP STORIES News