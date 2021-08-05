CDC warns against eating raw cake batter after E. Coli outbreak in mix sold in Illinois

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. Coli outbreak in 12 states, including Illinois.A variety of brands of raw cake mix have infected 16 people, one of whom has developed a type of kidney failure. Seven have been hospitalized.Two people have become ill in Illinois.Illnesses started between Feb. 26 and June 21.No deaths have been reported.The true number of sick people in the outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, officials said.E. coli symptoms can include diarrhea, vomiting and a high fever.Kane County Health Department officials were warning people Thursday not to eat raw cake batter.It can contain bacteria that is only killed once it's baked.Visitfor more information.