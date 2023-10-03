California police chase ends after suspect rams squad cars, runs across freeway | Video

A suspect slammed into police cars, drove on the wrong side of the 91 Freeway and then ran across lanes at the end of a chase in Corona.

CORONA, Calif. -- A suspect slammed into police cars, drove on the wrong side of the 91 Freeway and then ran across the lanes in a desperate attempt to escape capture at the end of a chase in Corona, California, outside Los Angeles, Monday night.

Police made an arrest following a lengthy search after the suspect dodged oncoming traffic on the 91 and ran inside a nearby Denny's restaurant.

The chaotic scene unfolded after police initiated a chase of a stolen work truck in La Habra, California. The chase ended up weaving across Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC's helicopter was over the pursuit around 9:20 p.m. as the suspect was driving at moderate speeds on surface streets in the Norco, California area.

The chase soon transitioned onto the 15 and 91 freeways. At that moment, the chase took a dangerous turn with the suspect slamming into police cruisers surrounding the truck.

The driver took out a fence and ended up on the wrong side of the 91. With the truck damaged, the suspect ran into oncoming traffic and dodged cars speeding by. After making it across the freeway, the suspect ran across a parking lot and her wig fell off as she looked for a place to escape.

Police swarmed a nearby Denny's restaurant after the suspect ran inside and tried hiding there.

A man identified as Steven said he was taking an order when the suspect ran inside.

"There was only one guy in the restaurant and she ran in, flashed a gun and ran out to the back. The cops came in right away after her," he said. "It looked like a gun; I'm assuming it was a gun."

After a lengthy standoff, the suspect was arrested and taken away in an ambulance. No officers were injured.

The driver, only identified as a 26-year-old woman with the last name Green, is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon against officers, possession of stolen property and evading.

Police say she was on parole for burglary.