Car with dog inside stolen from Elmhurst shopping center parking lot

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Terrier Shi Zu mix named Zoey was inside a car that was stolen from the Elmhurst Shopping center parking lot Tuesday morning, according to Elmhurst police.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A car with a dog still inside was stolen from the Elmhurst Shopping center parking lot Tuesday morning.

Elmhurst Police said a white 2004 Pontiac Vibe was taken from outside the At Home store near 265 Rt. 83, at about 9:50 a.m.

A tan female Terrier Shi Zu mix named Zoey was inside the car at the time, along the keys to the car, according to police.

The vehicle was last seen westbound on North Avenue near Route 83, police said.

The license plate is 694 6860, according to police.

Anyone who has seen the dog or vehicle is asked to contact Elmhurst Police at 630-530-6860.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhursttheftdogcar theftstolen cardogs stolen
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
IL reports 6,239 COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths
US surgeon general speaks after visiting Chicago hospital
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
Woman who left job, marriage for 'Pharma Bro' says she did it for love
Walmart teams up with FedEx for at-home return service
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
Show More
WH COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Man killed in possible Bridgeport carjacking: police
Cook County employees strike at Stroger Hospital
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
Chicago City Council holds hearing on botched CPD raid
More TOP STORIES News