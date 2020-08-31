CTA hiring for multiple positions as city continues to reopen amid COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Public transportation is facing lower ridership because of COVID-19, but the Chicago Transit Authority is actually adding jobs as the city continues to reopen.If you're looking for a job and ready to work, the CTA is looking to fill positions for bus drivers and mechanics.The transit authority is aggressively recruiting for bus operators, which is a position that hasn't been open since before Illinois' stay at home order, according to CTA Director of Recruitment and Talent Acquisition, Leticia Nieto."So we will hire a dozen this week and then two weeks from now, we'll hire a dozen again," Neito said.She said to apply, you need a commercial driver learner's permit, but CTA will help also new employees get a full CDL credential.Employment experts at Chicago-based CareerBuilder said the transportation sector in Chicago has added 3,000 jobs since May as the city and surrounding suburbs began to reopen."It's essential to keeping people products and services moving," said CareerBuilder Transportation and Logistics consultant, Vina Dang. "Companies like the CTA right now are hiring because as the economy is reopening and reemerging, we need to keep continuing to move people from their employers or even people that are in job search today."CTA is hiring for a variety of positions associated with the agency as well.Jaemie Neely landed her job search and started at CTA as the small business development and outreach manager during the pandemic."We're hiring at a time when some agencies are laying off a lot of folks," Neely said. "I consider myself very fortunate and very blessed to have received the opportunity during COVID."It's not just the CTA hiring but jobs are being created through their biggest capital project ever, including the modernization of the Red and Purple line using local laborers.