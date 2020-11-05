Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana hosting hiring events at new Gary location

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana announced a series of hiring events at the Majestic Star Casino Pavilion.
The casino announced Thursday that it will host two dealer school hiring events for its new location.
Hard Rock is looking to hire 200 dealers, including candidates with and without dealer experience. Hard Rock will train them at their dealer school that starts in December. Those candidates will also be paid to go to the dealer school.
The events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at 1 Buffington Harbor Dr. and from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19. Hard Rock will be enforcing its Safe + Sound protocols, including mandatory temperature checks upon entry, limiting capacity and requiring masks.
For more information and to apply, visit the casino's website.
