jobs

Tips for networking, job searching during the holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It may not seem like a good time of year to job hunt, but there's actually a lot of opportunity in December.

Kevin Roeder, the vice president of LaSalle Network, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk more about this topic.

Roeder said companies still need people during the holidays and many may be looking to hire before the New Year to fill their budget goals.

He said there is less competition when applying for jobs because people assume recruiters and hiring managers won't be around or aren't hiring.

If you are in the market for a new job, Roeder said don't get discouraged if it does take longer because it is more difficult to coordinate scheduling around the holiday season.

He suggested being open to temporary position because many organizations will want to take that person on in a permanent role.

Roeder said holiday parties are also great opportunities for networking. If you're on the job hunt, practice your elevator pitch before going to a party, so if someone asks you can quickly explain your experience and the type of role you'd be interested in.

Finally, Roeder said to make sure you follow-up on any good connections you make. They could be someone that can help you with an informational interview, provide a referral, or may even be hiring themselves, so you'll want to stay in touch with them.

For holiday networking tips, watch the video attached to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersu.s. & worldjobs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Newsviews: Jobs in Illinois' Recreational Marijuana Industry
Newsviews: Chicago's Tech Industry
Employers expected to fill 1M seasonal jobs this holiday season
Get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD autopsy inconclusive: medical examiner
38 vehicles set on fire in tow yard arsons on South, Far South Side
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday night
Last chance approaches to wipe away unpaid Chicago parking tickets
Man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Portage Park, police say
Pet owner issues warning after puppy eats mushrooms and dies
Show More
How you could fall victim to this year's top holiday scams
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
3 charged with armed carjacking of ride-share vehicle on NW Side
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
3 men indicted for murder of key witness in Amber Guyger trial
More TOP STORIES News