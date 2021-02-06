carjacking

Carjacker steals vehicle with boy, 8, still inside on North Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy is safe after he was inside a vehicle that was stolen on the city's North Side Saturday afternoon, according to police.

A woman was in a parking lot next to her vehicle the boy was sitting in located in the 3300-block of W. Belmont Avenue when an unknown woman jumped in the driver's side, police said.

Police said the 36-year-old victim was attempting to gain access to her vehicle when the unknown woman drove off, injuring the victim's left shoulder and ankle.

The boy, who was still inside the vehicle, was able to get out and run to the intersection at Belmont Ave. and Kimball Ave. as the offender continued traveling northbound on Kimball, police said.

Officials said the 8-year-old boy was not injured and the female victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavondalelogan squarekidnappingstolen carcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
How police are using GPS to track down stolen cars
CPD, community team up in effort to prevent Chicago carjackings
New SW Side surveillance cameras being installed to combat crime: CPD
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Ukrainian Village
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim ID'd after 1 killed, at least 5 others hurt in Bloomingdale hotel shooting
More snow expected with deep freeze
'Pancake ice': What is this winter wonder?
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Man invited homeless people to live in his front yard
Bond set for officer accused of child pornography possession
IL reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths
Show More
CTU rejects CPS' 'best, final offer'
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
2 nurses: Her mom battled 1918 pandemic, she fights this one
US making progress in fight against COVID
2 GOP lawmakers fined for not completing Capitol security screening
More TOP STORIES News