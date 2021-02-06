Carjacker steals vehicle with boy, 8, still inside on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy is safe after he was inside a vehicle that was stolen on the city's North Side Saturday afternoon, according to police.A woman was in a parking lot next to her vehicle the boy was sitting in located in the 3300-block of W. Belmont Avenue when an unknown woman jumped in the driver's side, police said.Police said the 36-year-old victim was attempting to gain access to her vehicle when the unknown woman drove off, injuring the victim's left shoulder and ankle.The boy, who was still inside the vehicle, was able to get out and run to the intersection at Belmont Ave. and Kimball Ave. as the offender continued traveling northbound on Kimball, police said.Officials said the 8-year-old boy was not injured and the female victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.Area Five Detectives are investigating.