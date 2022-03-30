commercial ad

Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles plays starring role in new Toyota commercial

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- An abandoned west suburban mall is now playing a starring role in a new car commercial.

Toyotas sped through the old Charlestowne Mall in Saint Charles during the shoot. You can see the old Kohl's and Carson Pirie Scott storefronts in the background.

The Saint Charles mayor said she's happy the mall is being used for something while they look to have the property redeveloped.

The video may remind some of the famous scene from the "Blues Brothers," which was shot inside the old Dixie Square Mall in Harvey.
