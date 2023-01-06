Cheap flights abound in January and February if you're looking for a winter escape

Cheap flights are abundant in January and February if you're looking to book a vacation to escape the winter woes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If the gray skies are giving you the January blues, there are cheap travel deals available now to get away from the winter woes.

Off-peak-season travel has its perks. We have some tips to save you money and increase your chances of scoring the best ticket price right now and for the months ahead, as well as tips on how you can avoid those dreaded cancellations and delays.

Traveling in January and February can save you as much as 80%. Travel expert Katy Nastro from Scott's Cheap Flights shared her research.

Round-trip airfare from Chicago to Paris in December she would have cost you more than $1,600. But in January? Just under $500.

"You're not dealing with the crowds, and you know, because it is an off peak season, especially in Europe," Nastro said. "You're actually going to benefit because there aren't as many tourists and travelers."

Nasto said you can get deals to Ireland for under $500, and an exotic Tahiti trip for under $1,000 round trip.

Domestic travel is cheaper too. Chicago to Colorado Springs is as little as $138 round trip.

"That's a really great deal. And we know that going skiing is costly once you get there. But if you can save on airfare before you get there, then you know you're all you're all the better," Nastro said.

Miami is a popular winter destination. In December, flights were around $500. For the next couple months, they'll be around $150, round trip.

And to find lower prices year round Nastro recommends traveling on specific days of the week.

"There are days of the week that you can travel on that are typically less expensive. So that would be a Tuesday, a Wednesday, Saturday," she said.

Also being flexible with which airports you fly in and out of can save you big. For example, check secondary airports in large metropolitan areas. To avoid cancelations, choose non-stop flights and morning flights because your plane has typically been at the airport overnight. And if your flight is canceled, search for an international customer service number.

"You might have it a better chance of getting through to someone that will be able to help right away," Nastro explained.

While these deals are available now, in general you should not wait until the last minute to book. But also don't book too early. It's called the "goldilocks windows": If booking for peak season travel, book domestic flights three to seven months in advance and international four to nine months in advance.

That means if you're traveling this summer, booking now will get you the best deals.