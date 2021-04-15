Weather

Cherry trees bloom for 1st time in 7 years on Chicago's South Side

Thousands flocking to Jackson Park to view the rare blooms, officials say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a beautiful sight seven years in the making: 160 cherry trees are in full bloom in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side.

It's the first time all the cherry trees have blossomed since they were planted back in 2013. Some of the trees blossomed last year, but it was nothing like this.

"These cherry trees were planted here seven years ago and this is the first year they've really blossomed in all their glory," Chicago Park District CEO Mike Kelly said.

Kelly added there were more than 4,000 visitors to the park on Sunday alone.

If you want to see Chicago's cherry blossoms for yourself, head to the Columbia Basin, just south of the Museum of Science and Industry.

The cherry trees were planted in Jackson Park in partnership with the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the 1893 World's Fair, as well as the 50th anniversary of Chicago's relationship with the JCCC, Kelly said.
