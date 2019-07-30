Chicago-area soldier killed in Afghanistan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old paratrooper who was a native of the Chicago area was killed in Afghanistan Monday in what appears to be an insider attack, according to Pentagon officials.Michael Isaiah Nance, known as Isaiah, is being grieved by his family, but they also said they are proud of what he accomplished at such a young age.Isaiah was last in Chicago to on June 1 to celebrate his birthday, his family said. Then he took a trip to Europe with his mother. He was deployed to Afghanistan on July 12. He was by all accounts a role model to his younger brother and cousins.Isaiah grew up on Chicago's South Side and went to high school in the northern suburbs before he went to Army training. Serving his country was his dream, his family said, and outside of the uniform he was a beloved friend and relative."Always a jokester, always trying to make people laugh," said Kenon Forest, Isaiah's great uncle. "Just a light-hearted loving kid, would do anything he could for you. We all would look forward to him coming home, just having big celebrations."Pentagon officials said two service members were killed in the apparent insider attack. An Afghan security source told ABC News that an Afghan army soldier opened fire inside a local military camp in the Kandahar province. Isaiah's family said he was one of the two service members killed. His mother is traveling to the East Coast to bring his remains home.The one thing his mother wanted everyone to know was that as much as they are grieving his loss, the family takes solace knowing Isaiah died doing what he loved: serving and protecting his country.