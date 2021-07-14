Chicago Auto Show 2021 features new location, vehicles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thestarts Thursday, and it's in a different part of McCormick Place than it normally is, but that's not all that's new.The show is in a building to the west off of Indiana Avenue. It's smaller, shorter, but attendees should still wear comfortable shoes: There's a lot of ground to cover.On Wednesday morning, organizers were still putting the finishing touches on the 2021 Chicago Auto Show Special Edition.By 9 a.m. Thursday, you'll be able to navigate your way through one of the first major public events to reopen at McCormick place. You'll see everything from new reveals like the 2022 second generation Jeep Compass and the 10th anniversary Ram limited edition, to fan-favorite Camp Jeep, now in its 17th year."The whole purpose of Camp Jeep is to give consumers an idea of how Jeep handles in an off-road situation," said Kelley Enright, Jeep communication manager.The experience can be a fun way to do that, and speaking of fun, and sporty, the Nissan Z Proto will be at the show, and it has a lot of design features those of a certain age will remember from the early 240Z."If you look at the front, it has the quintessential front bumper that you would see on the 240Z," said Jonathan Buhler, Nissan production manager. "In addition to that, it's got the hood bulge from the original 240Z, the Y-shaped hood bulge.There's lots of family fun, too. Subaru is bringing back its popular National Parks exhibit, which has been a big hit at previous shows.The most popular type of car right now may surprise you."The overwhelming trend is the return of EVs. We've seen them before, but in this case they may have more staying power," said Joe Wiesenfelder, executive editor at. "What we're seeing is vehicles Americans really like. We know Americans really like the SUV, especially the small more affordable ones."The Ford Mustang Mach-E falls into that category, especially after the tax credits and incentives.The auto manufacturers will have more reveals until about 2 p.m. Wednesday, then everyone has to clear out so they can finish setting everything up.Thursday is the big opening day -- 9 a.m. indoors and 6:30 p.m. for the outdoor street fair.