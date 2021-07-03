Saturday Morning Extra: Chicago Auto Show 2021 Sneak Peek

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2021 Chicago Auto Show is an indoor-outdoor hybrid event from July 15 through July 19 at the McCormick Place West Building and outside on Indiana Avenue.Tickets need to be purchased in advance, and you must select an entry time, but there is no time limit as to how long you can stay!To find out more about the 2021 Chicago Auto Show and to purchase tickets head toOne of the new features this year is the outdoor Street Fest, running in the evenings on July 15 though the 18 just outside of the McCormick Place West Building on Indiana Avenue. It's a party with music, food trucks, test drives and an outdoor Ford track!