FAA issues warning for drone restrictions on some Chicago North Side beaches

The FAA said it's received an increasing number of drone sighting reports from commercial airline pilots as they make their approach to land at O'Hare International Airport.
The FAA is warning drone owners that the following beaches are all in the landing flight path for O'Hare Airport:
Drones that fly too high in these areas pose a safety hazard, even if they're hundreds of feet away from an aircraft, the FAA says.
The agency warned any drones flown at these locations must not go higher than 400 feet off the ground.