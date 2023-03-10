Chicago Bears trade 1st pick overall in 2023 NFL Draft to Carolina Panthers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have traded their No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team traded Carolina for the 9th and 61st picks, as well as Carolina's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and the second-round pick in 2025, according to a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday afternoon.

The Bears also gained wide receiver DJ Moore in the trade.

The Bears have roughly $95 million in salary cap space as the team desperately needs help up front after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks, their lowest total since the 2003 team had 18.

Their leader was a safety - Jaquan Brisker with four - and no lineman had more than three. Chicago also needs more playmakers on offense and better protection for quarterback Justin Fields.

