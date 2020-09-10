Driver shot during armed carjacking on I-57 in Calumet Park, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during an armed carjacking Wednesday while driving on I-57 in Calumet Park, Illinois State Police said.According to initial reports from ISP, around 10:20 p.m. a vehicle was traveling southbound near 127th Street when another vehicle bumped into it.The driver of the vehicle that was bumped into, pulled the car to the side of the road to survey the damage when armed carjackers approached him, ISP said.The victim, who police said has a concealed carry license, took out his gun and fired shots at the carjackers.The carjackers fired back and shot the victim several times in the chest, Illinois State Police said. The suspects then drove off in the victim's vehicle.The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.No one is in custody.Illinois State Police closed I-57 southbound lanes at 119th Street to conduct their investigation. All lanes have since been reopened.