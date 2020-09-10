Driver shot during armed carjacking on I-57 in Calumet Park, Illinois State Police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during an armed carjacking Wednesday while driving on I-57 in Calumet Park, Illinois State Police said.

According to initial reports from ISP, around 10:20 p.m. a vehicle was traveling southbound near 127th Street when another vehicle bumped into it.

The driver of the vehicle that was bumped into, pulled the car to the side of the road to survey the damage when armed carjackers approached him, ISP said.

The victim, who police said has a concealed carry license, took out his gun and fired shots at the carjackers.

The carjackers fired back and shot the victim several times in the chest, Illinois State Police said. The suspects then drove off in the victim's vehicle.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Illinois State Police closed I-57 southbound lanes at 119th Street to conduct their investigation. All lanes have since been reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocalumet parkexpressway shootingchicago shootingillinois state policearmed robberycarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several businesses broken into on NW Side
Chicago police more likely to stop Black drivers without citing them, data reveals
Man shot in the eye by paintball in South Loop: police
Man critical after jumping into Lake Michigan on Gold Coast
EXCLUSIVE: Adler teens find probable meteorite fragment, scientist says
Witness describes trying to save 8-year-old Chicago girl's life
Chicago mayor hints at city's Halloween plan
Show More
Senate GOP's COVID-19 relief bill expected to fall in vote
Boy dies after table falls at Oak Brook wedding reception: police
Chicago Weather: Cool, stray showers Thursday
Chicago conducting safety drills on Northwest, South sides
Tamale Guy restaurant reopens after owner hospitalized with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News