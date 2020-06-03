Chicago business owners hesitant to reopen amid looting and vandalism

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businesses have been given the green light to reopen on Wednesday under the city's Phase 3 plan but some owners are not so sure it's the best time to welcome back customers.Yvenetta Welch owns Issues Barber 7 Beauty in the South Loop. She had it thoroughly cleaned, upgraded and sanitized in preparation for the June 3rd reopening date, Welch said.But she said the unrest that has erupted around the city in the wake of the death of George Floyd now has her feeling apprehensive about reopening."I'm really not sure at this time because of all the looting and everything," said Welch.In Uptown, looters destroyed several businesses including Spoil Me Salon on Broadway."We're supposed to be thinking about the gentleman that lost his life," said owner Adele Shaw. "This has nothing to do with it"Most non-essential businesses have been shuttered since mid-March when Illinois's stay-at-home order went into effect.South Side staple Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles was preparing to open its outdoor café but now there are concerns that might not be safe."We got hit with a double bomb," Owner Darnell Johnson. "Everything we've been through for the last two months with the pandemic, now the unfortunate thing that took place with Mr. Floyd, we don't know which way to go."