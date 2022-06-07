Carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after South Side crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A carjacked SUV crashes on DuSable Lake Shore drive and nearly ended up in Lake Michigan Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old woman was inside her SUV parked in the 3500-block of South State Street at about 8:40 a.m. when police said a male suspect got in on the passenger side.

The suspect took out a gun and demanded the woman get out, which she did, police said.

Police said the suspect took the vehicle and later crashed in the 5100-block of South Lake Shore Drive, with the SUV nearly ending up in the lake.

After the crash, police said the suspect battered a 26-year-old man before trying to hijack another car, which was unsuccessful, police said.

Police took the suspect into custody and he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition for injuries sustained during the crash.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
