Lakeview carjacking: Man, 35, violently carjacked on North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old man was violently carjacked Monday night in Lakeview, Chicago police said.The man was walking to his car in the 2900-block of North Broadway just before 8:15 p.m. when he was grabbed and pushed to the ground, CPD said.A male suspect entered the man's vehicle, which had been left running, and drove south in the silver Toyota sedan, CPD said.The victim did not see a weapon and was not hurt, according to Chicago police.No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.Lakeview business owners are on edge after a nearby pizza restaurant employee was fatally shot in an alleged robbery over the weekend.