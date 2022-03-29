carjacking

Lakeview carjacking: Man, 35, violently carjacked on North Side, Chicago police say

Chicago violence: Lakeview business owners on edge after pizza restaurant employee fatally shot in alleged Wrigleyville robbery
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man, 35, violently carjacked in Lakeview: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old man was violently carjacked Monday night in Lakeview, Chicago police said.

The man was walking to his car in the 2900-block of North Broadway just before 8:15 p.m. when he was grabbed and pushed to the ground, CPD said.

A male suspect entered the man's vehicle, which had been left running, and drove south in the silver Toyota sedan, CPD said.

RELATED: Business owners to discuss safety after father killed in Wrigleyville shooting, alleged robbery

The victim did not see a weapon and was not hurt, according to Chicago police.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Lakeview business owners are on edge after a nearby pizza restaurant employee was fatally shot in an alleged robbery over the weekend.

