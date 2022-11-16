Chicago carjacking suspect follows victim into building, threatens him with fire extinguisher: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a carjacker who followed a man into a River North building and forced him to hand over his car keys while threatening him with a fire extinguisher.

The incident happened Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. in the 600-block of N. Kingsbury Street, according to police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Police said the carjacker fled in the 26-year-old man's 2013 Toyota sedan, but struck a garage door and left the vehicle in the street. He then fled in a 2007 Buick he drove to the scene.

Police said the suspect later returned to the scene, exited the Buick, and fled in the victim's Toyota, which was recovered a short time later in the 300-block of S. Whipple in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.