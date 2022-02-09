Chinatown preparing for Lunar New Year Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chinatown is getting ready for the Lunar New Year Parade.This year's parade will take place on Sunday, February 1h.Susan Liu is the 2022 Miss Friendship Ambassador."My role as 2022's Miss Friendship Ambassador is to be a voice for the Asian people of Chicago and to help promote events and businesses in Chicago," said Liu.She says the parade will be a lot of fun."There's going to be lion dancers, dragon dancers, you'll see appearances from organizations all around Chicago," said Liu.The parade starts at 1 p.m.