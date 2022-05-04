Proposed ordinance would give death benefits to spouses of 1st responders who die by suicide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an ordinance circulating, that has the support of all 50 Chicago aldermen.It would give death benefits to spouses of first responders, who die by suicide.Alderman Matt O'Shea from the 19th Ward and Alexa James with NAMI Chicago, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, joined ABC7 Wednesday.The ordinance would provide surviving spouses one year of salary, as well as a one-time financial benefit that ranges from $20,000 - $40,000 depending on the size of the family. This matches the benefit to spouses of first responders who die in the line of duty.A hearing before the Committee on Finance is expected in the coming weeks.