Proposed ordinance would give death benefits to spouses of 1st responders who die by suicide

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Ordinance proposed for spouses of 1st responders who die by suicide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's an ordinance circulating, that has the support of all 50 Chicago aldermen.

It would give death benefits to spouses of first responders, who die by suicide.

Alderman Matt O'Shea from the 19th Ward and Alexa James with NAMI Chicago, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, joined ABC7 Wednesday.

The ordinance would provide surviving spouses one year of salary, as well as a one-time financial benefit that ranges from $20,000 - $40,000 depending on the size of the family. This matches the benefit to spouses of first responders who die in the line of duty.

A hearing before the Committee on Finance is expected in the coming weeks.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or text "TALK" to 741-741.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopsuicidechicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart
Police to give update after teen found murdered in Tinley Park home
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
2 injured, 1 critically, in stabbing: Arlington Heights police
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads
1 in custody after police break up River North fight
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
Show More
Patrick Spilotro, 'good' brother of Tony and Michael Spilotro, dies
Joliet fire, police rescue woman, 33, from Des Plaines River | Video
3 teens charged in recent CTA robberies
Stagehand wounded in shooting near Chicago theater 'doing better'
How May 4 became Star Wars Day
More TOP STORIES News