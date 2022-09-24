Chicago city treasurer, BMO to host building wealth, financial empowerment weekend

Register for a free two-day hosted by the Chicago city treasurer that includes a wealth building summit and financial services career fair.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People who want to learn more about financial literacy and wealth planning can take advantage of a free summit that kicks off at the UIC forum next weekend.

The "Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Weekend" is being hosted by Chicago City Treasurer Mellissa Conyears-Ervin.

The two-day event helps Chicagoans access financial resources and tools and connect with job opportunities.

"Too many Chicagoans, particularly our Black and Brown communities, lack access to the financial literacy tools they need to help them save money and plan for the future, and don't have networks in the finance sector to find a great job," said Conyears-Ervin.

A 2022 study found that Black Americans had one-sixth the wealth of white Americans on average, while a study from 2021 found that for every dollar a typical white household has, a Black household has 12 cents and a Latino household has 21 cents.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Financial Services Career Fair will provide new career opportunities in the financial services industry and beyond.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Financial Empowerment Summit will feature free information for Chicagoans on topics like financial planning, credit building and homeownership.

The summit will feature keynote speakers Daymond John of ABC's "Shark Tank", Bill Rancic, the first "The Apprentice" winner and hip-hop mogul MC Lyt.