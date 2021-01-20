Business

Chicago COVID-19: Restaurants could soon see return to indoor dining

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Illinois continues to lower the test positivity rate, indoor dining is finally on the horizon in Chicago.

The city's public health commissioner hopes restaurants can reopen, as soon as this weekend.

RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line
EMBED More News Videos

Starting Monday, Chicago will move into Phase 1B, during which many frontline workers as well as residents 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated.



Tables across Chicago remain empty, but some form of indoor dining could be just days away. Christos Intzempapzakis, the general manager of all three Meli Cafe locations, says it would be a lifeline.

"It would be a very welcome change," Intzempapzakis said. "It would be something better from what we have so far."

RELATED: Chicago opening 6 mass vaccination sites, Lightfoot says

As early as this weekend, officials say the city, could come down to Tier 1, allowing limited indoor dining...

"We've got to remain diligent, but I'm optimistic that we'll see indoor dining in restaurants relatively soon," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

As restaurants get creative in the cold and the snow to create outdoor seating, some said re-opening partial indoor dining is long overdue for struggling establishments.

RELATED: Chicago COVID-19: Vaccine distribution tentative dates set for next phases: 1A, 1B, 1C, 2

"Even if they had opened yesterday, it's still too late," Intzempapzakis said. "Some people are just hanging out there."

Sam Sanchez, the owner of Moe's Cantina and Old Crow Smokehouse ,thinks the news is positive and believes all restaurants should be able to open for indoor dining with proper social distancing immediately.

"We're hoping that there's more than 25 people per-restaurant," Sanchez said. "We're hoping that the curfew doesn't end at 10 o'clock at night."

Dr. Allison Arwady, the city's health commissioner, said COVID-19 case numbers have been steadily declining since January 8. She said she is very optimistic that some indoor dining could return any day now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagorestaurantcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
IL reports 4,822 new COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths
Trump pardons include Casey Urlacher
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Show More
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Howard U honors Harris with 49 bell tolls, 'Black national anthem'
WI pharmacist accused of ruining COVID-19 vaccine faces months in prison, fine if convicted
Family of mother critically wounded in Aurora carjacking speaks out
Aurora police investigating after car drives into Best Buy
More TOP STORIES News