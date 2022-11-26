Chicago police issue warning after series of armed robberies on North, Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new warning has been issued from Chicago Police about a series of robberies on the city's North and Northwest Sides.

They all happened within an hour, CPD said.

The first three were on the city's Northwest Side in the Humboldt Park and Ukrainian Village areas.

Then four more happened in the Rogers Park and West Ridge neighborhoods.

In each incident, a group of men approached the victims with weapons demanding their property.

No one was hurt and no one is in custody.

