Fulton River District valets targeted by armed men stealing keys, cars at gunpoint

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning after armed men have stolen car keys at gunpoint from valet services.

Police issued the warning about two incidents that happened three days apart, both in the Fulton River District.


CPD said shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 100-block of North Green Street, a man approached a valet driver on foot, held a gun to his midsection and demanded keys to two vehicles. A second man emerged and both fled in the cars, police said.

Police said three days later, on Jan. 2 around 6:45 p.m. in the 700-block of West Grand Avenue, a man approached a valet key box and was confronted by the valet. The suspect pointed a gun at the valet, took multiple sets of keys from the key box, and then drove away in a car that was parked at a nearby business.


A suspect in the first incident is described as a Black male, about 20 years old, 5 ft. 11 in. tall and 140 lbs. The suspect in the second incident was described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old and 5 ft. 11 in. tall. Police have not said whether they believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

If you have any information, contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.
