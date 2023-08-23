  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago crime: Man, 72, beaten, robbed after crash on West Side, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 11:26AM
Man, 72, beaten, robbed after West Side crash
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said a 72-year-old man was beaten during a robbery after a crash on the West Side Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 72-year-old man was beaten during a robbery after a crash on the West Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was involved in a crash in the 5200-block of West Chicago Avenue at about 12:25 a.m. When he got out to speak with the driver of the other vehicle, police said two unknown male suspects beat him and took his property.

The man suffered bruising and swelling to his head and body and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and took two suspects into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW