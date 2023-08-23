Chicago crime: Man, 72, beaten, robbed after crash on West Side, CPD says

Chicago police said a 72-year-old man was beaten during a robbery after a crash on the West Side Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 72-year-old man was beaten during a robbery after a crash on the West Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was involved in a crash in the 5200-block of West Chicago Avenue at about 12:25 a.m. When he got out to speak with the driver of the other vehicle, police said two unknown male suspects beat him and took his property.

The man suffered bruising and swelling to his head and body and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and took two suspects into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.