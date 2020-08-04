3 shot in Gold Coast Tuesday afternoon, police say

The shooting happened a short time after 4 p.m. near 70 E Oak St., police said.
RELATED: Chicago crime: City sees 139% jump in murders, uptick in shootings in July 2020, police say
Police have asked people to avoid the area as they investigate.
Three people have been shot on Oak Street between Rush and Michigan. PIO in route. More details to follow.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/YLwiuKuXH4— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 4, 2020
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.