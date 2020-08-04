chicago shooting

3 shot in Gold Coast Tuesday afternoon, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three people have been shot in the Gold Coast neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened a short time after 4 p.m. near 70 E Oak St., police said.

RELATED: Chicago crime: City sees 139% jump in murders, uptick in shootings in July 2020, police say

Police have asked people to avoid the area as they investigate.




This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
