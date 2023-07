Chicago Cubs Charities are holding summer events to build up the youth in underserved communities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's major league baseball teams are doing their part to uplift the youth.

Alicia Gonzalez, the executive director of Cubs Charities, talks about how the organization opens doors for youth across Chicago and how fans can get involved and support the mission of Cubs Charities.

For more information, visit www.mlb.com/cubs/community/cubs-charities.