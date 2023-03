A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway disrupted traffic in the outbound lanes Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State police are investigating a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place in the outbound lanes of the expressway at 87th Street. Illinois State police have closed the outbound lanes at 83rd Street as they investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.

