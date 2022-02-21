Albany Park extra alarm fire spreads from residential building to brewpub, gym, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is battling an extra-alarm fire in multiple buildings in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Monday morning, leaving one person critically injured.The fire started at about 3:30 a.m. in a residential building in the 4300 North Richmond Street and spread to multiple buildings, including the Twister Hippo brewpub and a gym. Neighbors said the gym and the bar/restaurant have been destroyed by the fire. A neighbor said it started in a third-floor unit of the residential building."I actually heard a lot of fire trucks coming around, maybe six of them, seven, eight, nine, a lot of them," said witness Seven Sunla. "Came outside and saw smoke and fire.""We watched it spread, the embers were catching, we saw it go on other buildings," said resident Coco Spencer. "You can see that it went all the way down."The Chicago Fire Department said a 60-year-old man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.Many neighbors had to evacuate because of the fire."I lost everything. That's it. I have everything that I own on my back. Everybody here in the building lost everything because they are not going to let us back in for a while and even if everything didn't get screwed up by the fire, all of the water damage is going to do in everything else," said building resident Michael May.A CTA warming bus has been sent to the scene.Further details on the fire were not immediately available.