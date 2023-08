LIVE:CFD responds to extra-alarm fire in South Side house

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An extra-alarm fire broke out in a south Side home Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire broke out in the 700-block of East 93rd Street.

The fire is in a 2-and-ahalf-story house and another 2-and-a-half house next door was exposed to the flames.

The fire was struck shortly before 6:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Further details were not immediately available.