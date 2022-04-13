Community & Events

New hunger report shows food insecurity on the rise

By Tony Smith
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Food Depository released a hunger status report for the spring of 2022.

The data showed that food insecurity rates continue at pre-pandemic levels and have been rising since the last report in the fall of 2021.

In what the report calls a "crisis of inequity," food insecurity rates are significantly higher among Black and Latino families. The data also showed hunger among households overall has risen from 13% to 16%, and among households with children from 18.5% to 22%. Hunger among White households with children is 16%; 28% among Latino households with children; and, 32% among Black households with children.

Visit the Chicago Food Depository for more on the Spring 2022 Status Report.


For more information, visit chicagofoodbank.org and solvehungertoday.org.
