CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Food Depository released a hunger status report for the spring of 2022.
The data showed that food insecurity rates continue at pre-pandemic levels and have been rising since the last report in the fall of 2021.
In what the report calls a "crisis of inequity," food insecurity rates are significantly higher among Black and Latino families. The data also showed hunger among households overall has risen from 13% to 16%, and among households with children from 18.5% to 22%. Hunger among White households with children is 16%; 28% among Latino households with children; and, 32% among Black households with children.
Visit the Chicago Food Depository for more on the Spring 2022 Status Report.
For more information, visit chicagofoodbank.org and solvehungertoday.org.
New hunger report shows food insecurity on the rise
