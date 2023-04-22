Chicago Park District launches new Lifeguard Training Academy ahead of summer

The Chicago Park District introduces a newly revitalized Lifeguard Training Academy meant to strengthen its workforce pipeline.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District is offering new training sessions for lifeguards ahead of the summer season.

The department has a newly revitalized Lifeguard Training Academy which is meant to enrich training initiatives to strengthen the district's workforce pipeline.

It comes amid last year's nationwide shortage of lifeguards.

It includes a skills test, Red Cross certification course and a training class.

Applicants that complete the programs successfully, will formally qualify to be onboarded as Chicago Park District lifeguards.

The park district is covering the cost of the training.

Apply for training here. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and a resident of the city of Chicago.