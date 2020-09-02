Daniel Prude's family, Rochester mayor speak about Chicago man who died while being restrained by police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WLS) -- New information has been released about a Chicago man who died while being restrained by police, with his head pushed into the pavement.

Daniel Prude died in March in Rochester, New York, but details of his death are just being released.

Prude's family said they called police because they thought he was having mental health problems. They say police bodycam video shows officers holding down Prude, who was naked and handcuffed, and wearing a spit hood that was put on by officers.

Both Prude's family and city leaders talked about the case Wednesday.

"I placed a phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched," said Joe Prude, Daniel Prude's brother.

"We want to make sure that the investigation is fair, it is unbiased, it is something that people can have confidence in," Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said.

None of the officers involved have been disciplined. City leaders said any charges are up to New York's Attorney General.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorku.s. & worlddeath in custody
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child killed, another critically injured in Auburn Gresham car crash
IL reports 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths
IL House panel formed to investigate Madigan
Owner of burned Kenosha business accuses Trump of misleading public
Wheaton church signs supporting BLM, Jacob Blake damaged
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Auto dealer Bob Rohrman dies at age 87
Show More
Disney announces season 2 premiere date for 'Mandalorian'
Kenosha police release photos of persons of interest in arsons during protests
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Joe Biden announces trip to Kenosha following Trump's visit
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
More TOP STORIES News