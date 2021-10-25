midway airport

Chicago's Midway airport security breach caused by man claiming he left his phone on plane

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man arrested after running back through Midway airport exit lane

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security breach at Chicago's Midway International Airport Sunday brought operations to a standstill.

A man allegedly ran down the exit lane just after 2 p.m., claiming he left his phone on the plane he just got off of, according to officials.

TSA agents followed the man and triggered airport alarms.

Passengers had to wait until the all-clear was given, which was about 10 minutes later, before they could board or go through security.

Police later arrested the man and he's now facing charges.
