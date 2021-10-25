Chicago's Midway airport security breach caused by man claiming he left his phone on plane

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security breach at Chicago's Midway International Airport Sunday brought operations to a standstill.A man allegedly ran down the exit lane just after 2 p.m., claiming he left his phone on the plane he just got off of, according to officials.TSA agents followed the man and triggered airport alarms.Passengers had to wait until the all-clear was given, which was about 10 minutes later, before they could board or go through security.Police later arrested the man and he's now facing charges.