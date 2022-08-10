Chicago Dept. of Public Health opens 2K appointments for monkeypox vaccines this weekend

The Biden administration declared the current monkeypox outbreak to be a public health emergency in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering monkeypox vaccines at several clinics across the city this weekend.

CDPH announced Wednesday that more than 2,000 appointments are available for the Jynneos vaccine at several locations. Appointments are required.

Saturday, August 13 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. )

Kennedy King College

6301 S. Halsted St.

Sign up for an appointment here: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/nktvn/ and use the voucher code 813MPV

Malcolm X College

1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

Sign up for an appointment here: events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/xudqs/ and use the voucher code 813MPV

Sunday, August 14

RUSH and UIC at the College of Nursing

845 S. Damen Ave., Chicago, 60612

For Illinois residents. Register at uicort.setmore.com.

CDPH says that eligibility for the MPV (monkeypox virus) vaccination may change over time, but currently close contacts (e.g., household members with close physical contact or intimate partners) of someone diagnosed with MPV are prioritized for vaccination regardless of sex, gender, or sexual orientation.

In addition, MPV vaccine is available to gay or bisexual men and transgender persons 18 years of age and older who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners, or sex at a social or sexual venue, or sex in exchange for money or goods, AND have not previously been infected with MPV.

The vaccine is not currently recommended for the general public, including (cis or trans) men who have sex with men without the additional criteria.

Additionally, MPV vaccine appointments are now available up to six days per week at three CDPH clinics around the city by visiting getvaxchi.chicago.gov.

To access remaining available appointments this week, use the following codes:

-Lakeview Clinic, use referral code f0969104

-Austin Clinic, use referral code 2774ae3b

-Roseland Clinic, use referral code fb1c220e