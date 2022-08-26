Chicago Dept. of Public Health offering monkeypox, COVID vaccines at 2 City College locations

Health officials acknowledge the demand for the Monkeypox vaccine outweighs supply currently, so the emphasis is on testing and prevention.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering monkeypox and COVID-19 vaccines at two City College locations this weekend.

Two CDPH clinics will offer the shots at Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S. Pulaski, and Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N. Narangassett, on Saturday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-ins will be accepted for anyone over the age of 6 months seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are required for the monkeypox (MPV) vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 5 can receive a $50 Visa gift card for a primary series or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while supplies last.

Eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccination changed last week, CDPH said. Chicago and Illinois students who are enrolled in Chicago's universities and colleges can get the vaccine if they meet one of the following criteria and have not been previously infected with MPV:

- Anyone who has had close contact (for example, household members with close physical contact or intimate partners) with someone diagnosed with MPV regardless of sex, gender, or sexual orientation.

- Sexually active bisexual, gay and other men who have sex with men, and transgender persons

